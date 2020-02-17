Footage shows flooding in Ludlow
Sorm Dennis: Flood aftermath in Ludlow

Parts of the Shropshire town of Ludlow are under water on Monday following Storm Dennis's weekend chaos.

The wet weather caused the River Teme to flood and footage shows torrents coursing through the town.

