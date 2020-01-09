A&E patient 'faced 30-hour wait for a bed'

Video

An 83-year-old man had to wait more than a day on corridors at a hospital's A&E unit until a bed was found for him.

Mark Newton's father-in-law, George Bufton, was taken to the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital in the first week of January.

He had a chest infection and a suspected gall bladder problem, and this came just over a month after a major bowel cancer operation.

Mr Newton said staff were doing an "admirable" job in the circumstances.

Responding to the latest NHS figures for December showing A&Es in Shrewsbury and Telford are among the poorest performing in England, the hospital trust said it had faced "high demand" on its services and was looking to open extra beds.