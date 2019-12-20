Video

A woman who was sexually abused and raped by men in Telford when she was a child has urged other women to find the courage and strength to speak out.

Sarah, who spoke to the BBC anonymously after four of her abusers were jailed, says she believes child sexual abuse is still happening in the town.

Mohammed Ali Sultan, Shafiq Younas, Amjad Hussain and Mohammad Rizwan were convicted and sentenced to between four and a half and eight years in prison for offences in the early 2000s.

During the trial at Birmingham Crown Court, the jury heard Sarah, who was 13 at the time, was treated "like a piece of meat".

Sarah's words have been revoiced by a BBC producer.