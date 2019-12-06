Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Ironbridge Power Station cooling towers brought down
A former power station's cooling towers have been demolished in a series of controlled explosions.
Hundreds gathered to see the four towers at Ironbridge, in Shropshire, be blown up at 11:00 GMT.
When it opened in 1969, the power station was one of the largest of its kind in the UK, producing enough electricity for the equivalent of about 750,000 homes.
It stopped producing in 2015 and will ultimately make way for about 1,000 homes, a school, shops and other infrastructure.
-
06 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-shropshire-50686225/ironbridge-power-station-cooling-towers-brought-downRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window