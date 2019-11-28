Video

The boss of a hospital trust at the centre of a baby death scandal has apologised to families after a report leaked to the media revealed the scale of an inquiry.

The Ockenden inquiry is now understood to be considering more than 800 cases at the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, dating back to 1979, many alleging serious harm.

Paula Clark, interim chief executive at the hospital trust, said many families had suffered "life-changing situations" and the trust was "sorry".

she said improvements were being made and while the trust was "not quite there yet", a new culture of transparency was in place and staff would be held accountable for their actions.