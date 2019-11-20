Family want police to investigate hospital trust

Video

A family has called for corporate manslaughter charges to be brought against Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust.

It follows a leaked report from an independent inquiry into avoidable deaths of babies and mothers stretching back 40 years.

Richard Stanton, whose baby Kate died in 2009 due to a series of medical mistakes, had to fight for an inquest to uncover what happened to her.

The trust has apologised unreservedly and said, "a lot has already been done to address the issues raised by previous cases".

"Our focus is to make our maternity service the safest it can be."