Video

A teenager who spent more than seven hours in a Shropshire operating theatre undergoing major spinal surgery has returned to the hospital – to help and support fellow young patients.

Lottie O’Byrne, 18, has launched Smiles for Scoliosis after the operation to straighten her curved spine.

Lottie is creating parcels containing toiletries, blankets and messages of support for children at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Hospital at Oswestry.

A year on from her surgery, Lottie, from Chester, is now studying fashion design at The University of Salford.

Video journalist: John Bray