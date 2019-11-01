Media player
Bridgnorth floods change club's Rugby World Cup plans
Bridgnorth Rugby Club started the week several feet under water, when the River Severn burst its banks.
The flooding wrecked the marquee that was going to stage its Rugby World Cup Final party, forcing the club to change its plans.
The damage will cost the club thousands of pounds, because its insurance won't cover the flooding, but it hopes about 100 people will still be able to enjoy the big match..
It will open up its club house to screen the game instead.
01 Nov 2019
