Old steam engine Talisman unveiled

A steam engine that carried parts for the Titanic will make its public debut after being recreated.

Talisman will be on show at Shrewsbury Steam Rally on Sunday and Monday.

It has been built by Alex Sharphouse, from Bouth, Cumbria, who owns John Fowler & Co (Leeds) Ltd - one of the leading manufacturers of steam engines throughout the 1800s and 1900s.

The project has been sponsored by Shrewsbury-based family business Morris Lubricants, which supplies oil for steam engines.