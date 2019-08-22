Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Shrewsbury nurse describes tasting sewage in river swim
A nurse who swam 220 miles along the River Severn for charity has described the moment she realised she was swimming through sewage.
Melissa Compton, 39, from Shrewsbury, was taken ill in Gloucester in June and was treated in hospital for a stomach bug.
She believes the government should put more funding into cleaning up rivers and waterways.
22 Aug 2019
