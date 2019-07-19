School-run dad picks up sons in tank

Video

If you do the school run regularly, you'll know it can be a bit of a battle.

One dad from Shropshire has decided to tackle it head on - collecting his sons in a 1973 Scorpion tank.

Ben Kaye bought the vehicle for £8,000 and has spent 14 years lovingly restoring it.

He and the boys' grandfather surprised children at Weston Lullingfields Primary School.