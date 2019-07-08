Media player
Flying from Land's End to John O'Groats on a paramotor
James Du Pavey is attempting to fly the length of Britain in three days, strapped to a powered paraglider known as a paramotor.
He hopes to cover the distance - more than 870 miles - to raise funds for a children's hospice in Stoke-on-Trent.
If he completes the trip within the deadline he has set himself, the resident of Market Drayton, Shropshire, will set a new world record for the feat.
But flying in such a small craft at heights of 10,000ft does not come without risk. A ground crew is to monitor his progress using GPS.
-
08 Jul 2019
