'I was tracking everything I was eating'

Calorie counter app 'allowed eating disorder to spiral'
Whether he was restricting himself to 600 calories a day or on a 7,000-calorie "binge", Jake Anderson tracked everything on a calorie counting app.
He says the continual logging allowed his eating disorder to spiral.
During treatment, one of the first things he was encouraged to do was delete the software.
04 Jul 2019
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-shropshire-48875271/calorie-counter-app-allowed-eating-disorder-to-spiral
