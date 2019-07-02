The young people learning to restore vintage cars

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Young people in Bridgnorth restoring classic cars
The next generation of classic car engineering experts is being created in Shropshire.
The students are undertaking a Heritage Engineering Technician apprenticeship at The Marches Centre of Manufacturing & Technology in Bridgnorth.
The three-year course will focus on the restoration of classic cars, plus vintage racing and commercial vehicles.
The course tutor says young people are needed to offset the number of specialists who are retiring.
Without them, he says, "valuable skills" could be lost forever.
Video journalist: John Bray
-
02 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-shropshire-48833463/young-people-in-bridgnorth-restoring-classic-carsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window