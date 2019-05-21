Video

A section of the outer wall at Shrewsbury's former jail is being removed, to allow the site to be cleared of unwanted buildings and storage containers.

It closed in 2013 and was bought the following year by the Trevor Osborne Property Group, which has outline planning permission to turn it into student flats and offices.

Another small block of flats will be built in the jail's former car park, although detailed plans have yet to be put forward.

The site clearance is expected to take six weeks.