Balloons light up Telford skies
Thousands of people are expected in Telford for the town's second balloon fiesta.

The two-day event at Telford Town Park started just after dawn on Saturday, but adverse weather conditions prevented a mass launch of balloons.

Instead, a handful took to the skies over Shropshire, with another launch expected on Saturday evening before a night-time balloon "glow" event.

Video journalist: John Bray

  • 11 May 2019