CCTV shows gang smash door with hammers

Video

Police have released footage of a gang carrying out a "brutal attack" at a home in Bridgnorth, Shropshire.

The homeowner can be heard screaming as the trio smash in the front door with hammers and shout at her to hand over the keys before fleeing.

The three people behind the incident on 30 June then drove to a second home in Wombourne, Staffordshire, threatening a man with a machete.

Darius Woodstock, Antony Everitt and a 16-year-old boy all admitted aggravated burglary at Shrewsbury Crown Court and have been detained.