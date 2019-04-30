The council with a one-seat majority

Video

Voters will decide the future of Telford & Wrekin Council on Thursday - with Labour currently holding on to a one-seat majority.

About 130,000 people are registered to vote in the election, with the Conservative group looking to regain power for the first time since 2011.

There are also Liberal Democrat, UKIP and Green party candidates, together with nine Independent candidates.

BBC Sunday Politics Midlands looks at some of the key issues.