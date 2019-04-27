Stranger's tears led to prom dress plan

Video

It can be one of the happiest moments of a young student's life - the school prom.

But what happens when someone is desperate to attend but can't afford a dress like those worn by their peers?

Step forward Rita Krafczyk, a mother from Shropshire. And for some, a fairy godmother figure.

Under her Cinderella Project, she's collected more than 200 prom, wedding and bridesmaids dresses to donate to those in dire need of that special something on a special day. After the event, the frocks are theirs to keep.

Rita was inspired after seeing a schoolgirl in tears because she hadn't a stitch to wear to the biggest night of the year.