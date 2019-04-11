The ballet class helping people with Parkinson's
Dance is giving a new lease of life to people with Parkinson's disease in Shropshire.

Weekly ballet classes are taking place at Shrewsbury Baptist Church and many of those taking part say they have seen a significant improvement in their coordination and balance.

One member of the class described it as her "happiest hour of the week".

