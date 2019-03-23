One man and his drone herd sheep

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
University studies benefits of herding sheep with drone
On a small farm in Newport, Shropshire, the sound of a drone herding sheep for their daily feed can be heard.
A study is testing the ethical and cost benefits for farmers of using drones to move livestock.
Autonomous drones are already flown to do this job in New Zealand and Prof Mark Rutter, from Harper Adams University, said they were potentially a viable tool for UK farmers too.
-
23 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-shropshire-47672206/university-studies-benefits-of-herding-sheep-with-droneRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window