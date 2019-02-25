New life for former working men's club

Video

Refurbishment work is due to start on a memorial hall in Shropshire that shut down five years ago.

The Grade II-listed Anstice Memorial Institute in Madeley, Telford, opened in 1868 as a working men's club.

In the 1960s, the Anstice had more than 3,000 members, but was forced to close in 2014 due to crumbling brickwork.

Although women were only traditionally allowed in as guests or staff, the hall's revival owes much to the work of a group of women, a local councillor said.

The renovation aims to bring the building back into full use for the whole community.