Dogs look for love at Valentine's speed dating event
A greyhound rescue charity has been trying to encourage a bit of doggy romance with a speed dating event.
Hector's Greyhound Rescue in Oswestry organised the event to pair up its dogs with new owners.
And it's encouraged people to bring their own greyhounds along, to see if they form an attachment with their rescued animals.
14 Feb 2019
