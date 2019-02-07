Woodland embraces art of forest bathing
Woodland in Shropshire could embrace the Japanese concept of "forest bathing".

It's the practice of taking time to relax surrounded by woodland and comes from the Japanese "shinrin-yoku", which means taking in the forest atmosphere.

The idea is to use the natural environment of Mortimer Forest, near Ludlow, to help heal stress and other mental health problems.

