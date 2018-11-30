Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Macey Hand climbs London's O2 on her prosthetic blade
A nine year old girl who uses a prosthetic blade has climbed to the top of London's O2 Arena for charity.
Macey Hand managed to raise £1,000 for an organisation that supports youngsters who have lost limbs, with her climb.
Macey, of Claverley, Shropshire, had to have her foot amputated after she was born, and was one of the first children in England to receive a running blade on the NHS.
She has now set her sights on taking part in a sky dive and also wants to complete a bungee jump.
-
30 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-shropshire-46391297/macey-hand-climbs-london-s-o2-on-her-prosthetic-bladeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window