A nine year old girl who uses a prosthetic blade has climbed to the top of London's O2 Arena for charity.

Macey Hand managed to raise £1,000 for an organisation that supports youngsters who have lost limbs, with her climb.

Macey, of Claverley, Shropshire, had to have her foot amputated after she was born, and was one of the first children in England to receive a running blade on the NHS.

She has now set her sights on taking part in a sky dive and also wants to complete a bungee jump.