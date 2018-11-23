Farm sells its milk from vending machine
People in Shropshire are filling up bottles of milk by vending machine at the same farm where it is produced.

H W Chatham & Co in Brockton, near Shifnal, has turned its old milking parlour into a self-service shop.

It's among the dairy farms that are cutting out the middle man.

A litre of milk costs £1.30 and customers are encouraged to use glass bottles to help reduce plastic waste.

