The five-year-olds using knives in class

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The Telford five-year-olds using knives in class
Children as young as five are being allowed to use real knives, ovens and saws at their school in Shropshire .
It was brought into Newdale Primary School in Telford after the head teacher visited Finland and discovered a different approach to teaching.
Rachel Cook believes that by letting children use the tools as "managed risks", their independence can be encouraged from a younger age.
-
24 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-shropshire-46323475/the-telford-five-year-olds-using-knives-in-classRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window