Mystery donor gives thousands to ill boy

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Mystery donor gives thousands to ill Shropshire boy
A mystery donor has given £100,000 to an ill four-year-old boy to enable him to go to the US for potentially life-saving cancer treatment.
The parents of Zac Oliver, from Broseley, Shropshire, who has a rare strain of leukaemia, have been campaigning to raise £500,000.
NHS England has been asked to comment on why Zac cannot be treated in the UK.
Zac's mother Hannah Oliver-Willetts, 33, who is an occupational therapist, said she received a phone call out of the blue telling her "not to worry" and "pack her bags", reassuring her it was not a hoax.
Hours later, the money appeared in their bank account.
-
17 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-shropshire-45894936/mystery-donor-gives-thousands-to-ill-shropshire-boyRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window