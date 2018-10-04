Video

A zoo has filled its penguin enclosure with fake birds after demand for the feathered favourites outstripped supply following an outbreak of avian malaria.

Attractions across the UK have been hit and Telford Exotic Zoo in Shropshire says there has been a rush on penguins as breeders try to play catch-up.

While it waits for delivery, it came up with a solution; and wooden you believe it, the new arrivals are model guests - literally.