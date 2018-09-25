Time-lapse footage shows mill's new look

Media player
Time-lapse footage of historic mill's new roof
Time-lapse footage shows the restoration of an historic building's roof.
The work to the mill section of Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings is complete, meaning scaffolding there can be removed for the first time in 11 years.
It's thought to be the world's first iron-framed building and a forerunner of the skyscraper.
Acquired by Historic England in 2005, a multimillion-pound overhaul is designed to bring the mill and wider site back into use - as an enterprise quarter.
25 Sep 2018
