'We won't wait for our son to relapse'
'We're not prepared to wait for our son to relapse'

Four-year-old Zac Oliver, from Shropshire, has been diagnosed with a rare form of leukaemia, called near haploid.

The treatment he needs has recently been offered on the NHS. However he does not qualify due to strict requirements.

His family now hope to raise £500,000 in seven weeks so he can go to Philadelphia in the US to get the treatment.

  • 10 Sep 2018
