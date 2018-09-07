The edible record that plays choc 'n' roll
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The edible record in Ludlow that plays choc 'n' roll

A food artist who wanted to hear the sound of chocolate has created a record made entirely of the sweet substance.

Prudence Staite's creation really plays music and she hopes its debut at Ludlow Food Festival will put visitors in a spin.

And the song embedded in the sticky disc? You Sexy Thing by Hot Chocolate.

  • 07 Sep 2018
Go to next video: Chocolate stamps on sale in Belgium