'I'm angry mums go through what I did'
Reaction to review of Shropshire maternity deaths

Bereaved parents have been reacting to the news an independent review into a series of hospital baby deaths is to be expanded.

It comes as more families express concerns about their care at Shrewsbury and Telford NHS Trust.

Cases were already being reviewed and focused on incidents that included fatalities among both babies and mothers.

Hayley Matthews's son Jack Burn died within hours of his birth three years ago.

She said she was still angry.

  • 31 Aug 2018