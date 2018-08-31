'I'm angry mums go through what I did'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Reaction to review of Shropshire maternity deaths
Bereaved parents have been reacting to the news an independent review into a series of hospital baby deaths is to be expanded.
It comes as more families express concerns about their care at Shrewsbury and Telford NHS Trust.
Cases were already being reviewed and focused on incidents that included fatalities among both babies and mothers.
Hayley Matthews's son Jack Burn died within hours of his birth three years ago.
She said she was still angry.
-
31 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-shropshire-45372047/reaction-to-review-of-shropshire-maternity-deathsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window