Paint makeover for Iron Bridge

Video

Shropshire’s world famous Iron Bridge is undergoing a £3.6m makeover - and its new look is now starting to become visible.

The grey-blue colour that will be familiar to most people is being replaced by the bridge’s original red-brown colour.

More than 2,500 litres of paint are being used on the bridge, which has spanned the River Severn since 1779.

English Heritage's senior property curator, Dr Heather Sebire, said: "Uncovering the original colour of the Iron Bridge has been a fascinating mix of both archive research work and detailed forensic investigation.

"We had already found some clues in the archives but the decider was the results of our analysis of the historic paint, revealing a red-brown coating beneath centuries of historic dust and paintwork."