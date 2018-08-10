'You learn to live with the pain'
Widow of river victim highlights water safety awareness

Shane Walsh fell in the River Severn in Shrewsbury 11 months ago after a night out drinking.

His wife Kirsty Walsh has now become an ambassador for West Mercia Search and Rescue team and its campaign Home and Dry – No More River Deaths.

She works with the team doing river patrols in Shrewsbury to help prevent people from entering the river after drinking.

