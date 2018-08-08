Media player
Vicki Archer: Co-host pays on-air tribute
Vicki Archer's co-presenter Adam Green has paid tribute on air to his "hugely talented" friend.
The BBC Radio Shropshire presenter's death was announced on Tuesday.
The pair had presented the drivetime show together since 2010 and Mr Green said they enjoyed an "incredibly easy" chemistry on air right from the first day.
The "desperately sad news" of the 41-year-old's death had "left a cloud over our radio family," he said.
08 Aug 2018
