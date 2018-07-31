Media player
Meet the Midlands storm chaser with ruby slippers
Victoria Royce-Pagett is a storm chaser.
The enthusiast from Bridgnorth in Shropshire uses technology to follow weather across counties.
On the chases, she always takes a bit of Oz footwear with her - in blustery conditions, there is "no place like home".
31 Jul 2018
