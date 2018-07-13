Distraught parents see baby via internet

Video

A couple from Shropshire are having to talk to their baby via the internet, because of a passport dispute.

Henry Curteis and his wife Shane, who are British citizens, were visiting family in the Philippines in April when Mrs Curteis gave birth to their daughter Selene.

They say the child is being cared for by grandparents more than 10,000km away from their home in Ellesmere because the Home Office hasn't granted her a passport.

The Home Office said it was working to finish "checks as soon as possible".