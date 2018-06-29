Massive crane ready for big lift
Massive crane in Telford to hoist footbridge into place

One of Europe’s largest cranes is in position to help create a new £10m footbridge linking Telford Central with the town centre.

The crane was brought to Telford on 16 lorries, and the lift is scheduled for the early hours of Sunday.

