Massive crane ready for big lift

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Massive crane in Telford to hoist footbridge into place
One of Europe’s largest cranes is in position to help create a new £10m footbridge linking Telford Central with the town centre.
The crane was brought to Telford on 16 lorries, and the lift is scheduled for the early hours of Sunday.
-
29 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-shropshire-44660709/massive-crane-in-telford-to-hoist-footbridge-into-placeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window