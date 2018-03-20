'I wish my daughter had said something'

Video

The father of a teenager from Telford who was killed by the man who groomed her says he wishes his daughter had spoken out.

Lucy Lowe was 14 when she became pregnant by Azhar Ali Mehmood. She was just 12 when he began targeting her.

Mehmood is serving a life sentence for killing Lucy, then 16, her mother and sister in a house fire he started in 2000, when he was 26 years old.

George Lowe, 73, said he was shocked to learn Telford is at the centre of child sexual exploitation claims.