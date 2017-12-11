New trains and carriages pledge

Video

Some train services in the West Midlands have been taken over by a new operator - West Midlands Trains Ltd.

The firm, a joint venture between Dutch firm Abellio and Japanese partners, takes over routes previously run by London Midland.

And today the company has pledged £1bn investment over the next nine years, with new and refurbished trains and 400 new carriages.

The franchise covers routes in the West Midlands, as well as from London Euston to Crewe, and Liverpool to Birmingham.