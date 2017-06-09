'I will miss the House of Commons'

Video

The West Midlands' longest serving MP David Winnick has lost his seat.

The Labour candidate, 83, who has held his Walsall North seat since 1979, lost out to Conservative Eddie Hughes by over 2,000 votes.

Following his defeat, Mr Winnick said it had been an "honour and privilege" to have served his constituents.

He congratulated his opponent and said: "Democracy works in various ways. Rough with the smooth. It's rough for us tonight."