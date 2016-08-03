Spitting Image puppets saved by fan

Media player
Spitting Image puppets saved by Shropshire fan
Puppets from the satirical show Spitting Image have been saved by a Shropshire puppet collector along with other TV favourites.
Michael Dixon, who is archivist for the British Puppet and Model Theatre Guild, has 15 Spitting Image puppets from the show which ran in the 1980s and 90s.
03 Aug 2016
