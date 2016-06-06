Video

People are being urged to help identify unknown soldiers from World War One after their black and white photos were transformed to colour.

Thousands of photographic glass plates were found in an attic in Vignacourt in Northern France. They were taken by Louis and Antoinette Thuillier, who set up a small studio at their farmhouse.

Tom Marshall, a photographic colourist from Much Wenlock in Shropshire, has enhanced some of the pictures and added colour, in the hope of discovering any living relatives of the men.

Black and White images courtesy Ross Coulthart, 'The Lost Tommies' and The Kerry Stokes Collection - Louis & Antoinette Thuillier.

Colour images courtesy Tom Marshall (PhotograFix)