A mother, who makes baked goods with her daughter for the homeless, said it was "quite a surprise" to receive a BBC Make a Difference Award.

Rachael and Lucy from Botley, Oxford, received the Great Neighbour Award ahead of this year's BBC Radio Oxford ceremony at the Kassam Stadium.

The pair make cakes and muffins which Rachael distributes by bicycle around the city.

Other awards were given for bravery and bringing communities together.