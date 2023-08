Two white rhinos calves have been born a week apart at an Oxfordshire wildlife park.

The new arrivals at Cotswold Wildlife Park came just in time for the zoo's Rhino Month, an annual event to raise conservation awareness.

Ruby gave birth to a male calf on 12 August and Nancy birthed a female calf exactly a week later on 19 August.

Head Keeper Mark Godwin said: "The boy has been named Henry but the female is yet to be named."