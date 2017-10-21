It's a trail that boasts some beautiful vistas and close-knit communities.

BBC South reporter Jon Cuthill is spending a week exploring the 220-mile cycling route around the south of England called the King Alfred's Way.

After starting in Winchester on Monday, he then rode through Wiltshire and up to Wantage in Oxfordshire.

The third day of his challenge saw him cycle the challenging route to Farnham in Surrey.

