A cycling route that takes in four counties is seeing a surge in popularity thanks to its spectacular views, wildlife and challenging terrain.

BBC South's Jon Cuthill is taking on King Alfred's Way, a 220-mile circular cycle route around the south of England.

The popular reporter is spending five days enjoying the sights and meeting characters on the way as he traverses four counties.

On day one he cycled from the route's start in Winchester to Market Lavington in Wiltshire, and on day two of his challenge he then made is way to Wantage in Oxfordshire.

It is a highpoint of the journey as it takes in the famous Ridgeway.

