Since she was a little girl Joanie had a dream - to play tennis.

Due to a congenital limb condition from birth, her left arm has failed to fully develop, meaning she initially struggled to throw the ball up to serve.

But thanks to her new prosthetic arm, the nine-year-old from south Oxfordshire can now play her favourite sport and has recently won her first ever tournament.

BBC Breakfast surprised Joanie and her dad with a special message from three-time grand slam champion Andy Murray... which didn't go entirely to plan.

