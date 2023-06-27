Different methods of repairing potholes are being trialled on a road in Oxfordshire.

A 1km stretch (0.6 miles) of Hanney Road in Steventon was chosen for the trial - thought to be the first of its kind - due to the number of road defects needed to be repaired.

Methods include using a machine called a Dragon Patcher and applying mastic asphalt. The results will be monitored over the coming years.

Almost 32,000 potholes were repaired by Oxfordshire County Council's contractor Milestone Infrastructure last year.